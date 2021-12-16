On the dotted line: Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson officially signs with Alabama

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Back in March, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson made his college decision known, committing to Nick Saban and the University of Alabama.

On Wednesday, the 5-star running back did not waver. Sticking with his commitment and signing with the Tide.

It’s been a lot of work put in to be at this point,” said Henderson. “I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff up there and I found that’s the school I want to be at.”

Surrounded by friends and family, Henderson is set to take his talents from Hartford to T-town, a place that makes him feel at home.

“Just the family vibe they have up there,” said Henderson. “The way the coaches interact with the players. I really love it up there.”

Listed as one of the top recruits in the state, Henderson proved why during his time with the bulldogs. In seven regular season games this season, Henderson rushed for over 1800 yards and 25 touchdowns. In his career, Henderson also topped the 5,000 yard rushing mark. He brings a lot of versatility with his ability to play receiver and return kicks. Weapons he’ll be happy to utilize for the Tide.

“Getting the opportunity to play at the next level,” said Henderson. “Playing for the University of Alabama is a great accomplishment. I talked to the coaching staff this morning. They’re really excited for me signing today. It’s been a great day.”

Henderson says during this entire process, he’s developed quite the relationship with Coach Saban.

“We talk a lot. I was with him like everyday this weekend for my official visit,” said Henderson. “Me and him sat down and chopped it up a little bit. It’s going good.”

Now he’s ready don that crimson helmet and suit up with the Tide.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.