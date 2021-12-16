Advertisement

Dothan Salvation Army reaches Angel Tree success, all 453 were adopted

This year the Dothan Salvation Army had 453 angels.
Dothan Salvation Army angel tree dontations.
Dothan Salvation Army angel tree dontations.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass has come together once again, for a Christmas miracle. This year the Dothan Salvation Army had 453 angels, which is more than last year, and they were all adopted.

Nonprofit leaders are asking people who have adopted an angel to please, drop off the items by this Saturday to get them ready for distribution.

This year, thanks to donations, they are also able to feed 650 families with their senior food boxes.

The angel tree and senior food box distribution will be on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After two tough years, organizers believe the generosity from this year proves that “Hope Marches On.”

“I want to say thank you for all of your help, all of your willingness to shop and to give these kids hope for Christmas,” Captain Nathan Jones, Salvation Army of Dothan, said.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to help with the upcoming distribution.

To get information about volunteering call the office at (334)792-1911.

