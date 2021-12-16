DeFuniak Springs announces 2022 Black History Month banner program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Main Street DeFuniak Springs, in partnership with the City of DeFuniak Springs, announced their Black History Month Banner Program that will be taking place in February 2022.

During the entirety of Black History Month, personalized banners of African American individuals who have impacted the city of DeFuniak Springs will be displayed on Baldwin Avenue.

Main Street DeFuniak Springs Executive Director Chelsea Blaich said their Veteran’s Banner Program was a success, and they want to continue honoring individuals in the community that has made an impact.

Criteria and applications to be involved can be found on the Main Street of DeFuniak Springs website at https://mainstreetdfs.org.

Applications must be in by January 14.

