Dale County Sheriffs Office looking to help Kentucky tornado victims

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Heartland continues it’s clean up and recovery efforts, the Wiregrass is coming together to help.

The Dale County Sheriff Department is currently collecting items to be delivered to Kentucky. They are looking for basic necessities, food, warm clothes or blankets, and water, for all ages and for pets.

This collection is just another way for the wiregrass to show their support in this hard time.

“The wiregrass we always stick together we always help we’ve had our incidences and we always help with other incidences, and this is just a way for our community to give back to let everybody know that we care about everybody,” said SGT. Adam Bruhn - Dale County Sheriffs Office.

You can drop-off any donations at, the Dale Co Sheriffs Office, Ozark First Assembly Church and Next Level Nutrition.

Donations need to be dropped off by 5pm tomorrow, Friday, December 17th. If you cannot make it you can call the sheriffs office to arrange items to be picked up.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.