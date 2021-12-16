Beltone Foundation gifts two individuals free hearing aids

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Brenda Coor and William Rockhart were born hearing impaired, spending the majority of their lives unable to hear sounds or voices. Now that will all change.

“I want to go to the park and hear some birds or maybe walk through the department store and hear other people’s conversations,” says Rockhart.

He hasn’t had hearing aids in more than 40 years. His last pair were broken when he was thrown into a locker in middle school. They were destroyed and never replaced, until now.

“Very frustrating. Very difficult,” says Rockhart. “Because I can hear people but I couldn’t understand them. And I tried to read lips, I don’t know how to read lips that much. But I try and it was just really a really bad thing. Communication, it’s like you feel left…out.”

That’s a feeling Brenda Coor knows all too well. She didn’t get her first pair of hearing aids until she was 26. Recently, she’s only used one hearing aid, that she describes as helpful but over the years it didn’t work as well. She couldn’t afford a new one and now she’s been given one for free.

“To have both on,” says Coor. “Feels good. Feel good to have it on. I thank the Lord for the hearing aids. Because I can’t afford it.”

Patrick Allison, a senior technician with Beltone says that’s what makes today’s event more special. He shares the inability to hear can cause major problems down the road.

“If you go with it untreated, you start to lose that ability to understand speech,” says Allison. “That gets really weird. When everybody’s talking and you don’t understand. It’s good to catch it to treat it with true prescription hearing instruments.”

Both recipients will have follow-up visits to ensure the hearing aids work properly. All Beltone patients get free annual hearing evaluations, inspections, and cleaning for as long as they own their hearing aids.

