Another warm afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures on the mild side to start off the day everyone waking up in the 50s, visibility looks good for now could see a few areas of fog later into the morning hours. Temperatures today will warm up into the middle 70s with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Tomorrow more of the same story but Saturday looks to be our best chance of rain in the short term. Sunday and Monday are dry with another system bringing in some rain on Tuesday and temperatures cooling off back into the 60s for highs.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stay shower. High near 75°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 78°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 65° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 49° High: 60° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.