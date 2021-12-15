Advertisement

Warmer and dry this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures to start the morning are in the upper 40s to lower 50s might need that light jacket but by the afternoon we will see the lower 70s for highs. No rain today but the chance of a shower or two will come back into play by tomorrow afternoon with a better chance of rain on Saturday. Our afternoon highs will cool off into the 60s as we move towards Sunday and some might not even make it out of the 50s for Monday afternoon with the chance of rain to start the new week off.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds: E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 75°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 56° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 62° High: 67° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 60° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 64° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

