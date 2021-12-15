Advertisement

Warm Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues for the end of the week as daily high temperatures reach well into the 70s. We’ll see some extra cloud cover, with the chance for a few stray afternoon showers Thursday and Friday. Better rain chances move in for Saturday, with some cooler air for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 55°.  Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower possible. High near 75°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 58° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 65° 5%

MON: Partly sunny.  Low: 47° High: 62° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 60° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

