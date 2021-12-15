Warm Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather continues for the end of the week as daily high temperatures reach well into the 70s. We’ll see some extra cloud cover, with the chance for a few stray afternoon showers Thursday and Friday. Better rain chances move in for Saturday, with some cooler air for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 55°. Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower possible. High near 75°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 58° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 65° 5%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 62° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 60° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.