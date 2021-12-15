Advertisement

Upgrades to Henry County Courthouse Annex coming soon

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Henry County Commission Chairman David Money about renovations to one of Henry County’s oldest buildings.

Money says several upgrades are in store for the courthouse annex building including a new HVAC unit.

The investigation unit for the sheriff’s office is also located in the building and plans to strengthen security in that portion of building are also in the works.

Other improvement plans are to enlarge the county EMA office, add a bathroom for staff and upgrade the exterior doors.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s an ADECA grant. It’s being administered by the Regional Planning Commission, and I think we’ll probably be sending out RFPs next week and hopefully within 30 days we’ll award a contract and get started,” said Chairman David Money, Henry County Commission.

Money hopes to have the projects completed by June.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The Dothan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.
Dothan house fire under investigation
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday

Latest News

Slocomb helps KY tornado victims
Slocomb helps KY tornado victims
“Crisis Alert” will soon give teachers and staff at Dothan City Schools access to notify others...
DCS implements new security system
Jed Kennedy introduced as Dothan High head football coach
Jed Kennedy introduced as Dothan High head football coach
Enterprise water lines
New water maintenance fee for Enterprise residents and businesses