Upgrades to Henry County Courthouse Annex coming soon

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Henry County Commission Chairman David Money about renovations to one of Henry County’s oldest buildings.

Money says several upgrades are in store for the courthouse annex building including a new HVAC unit.

The investigation unit for the sheriff’s office is also located in the building and plans to strengthen security in that portion of building are also in the works.

Other improvement plans are to enlarge the county EMA office, add a bathroom for staff and upgrade the exterior doors.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s an ADECA grant. It’s being administered by the Regional Planning Commission, and I think we’ll probably be sending out RFPs next week and hopefully within 30 days we’ll award a contract and get started,” said Chairman David Money, Henry County Commission.

Money hopes to have the projects completed by June.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.