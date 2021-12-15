Advertisement

Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Chipley woman

Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during an altercation at Summerbrook Apartments early Wednesday morning.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is in custody after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said he allegedly stabbed a Chipley woman early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Jeffre Sanabria-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman during an altercation at Summerbrook Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies tell us they found the victim standing in a doorway with a pair of pants tied around her neck. They said she had been cut pretty badly in the neck area.

Officials said she was transported by EMS and was flown to an out of state hospital for treatment. They said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities said the victim told them after the alleged stabbing incident, the suspect got into a vehicle to leave.

According to investigators, they located the vehicle in question and were able to arrest the suspect.

Sanabria-Hernandez was booked into the Washington County Jail. He’s facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, as well as a violation of probation charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111 or anonymously by calling (850) 638-TIPS.


