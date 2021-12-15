Santa for Seniors deliveries making an impact

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SARCOA’s 16th year of Santa for Seniors is making the holiday season special for many across the Wiregrass.

“It means many things to me,” says Naomi Mitchell. “It’s a great blessing.”

Her and Olivelle Greene were overjoyed when Santa for Seniors came to their home, bags of gifts in hand.

“Jesus is the reason for the season, and he’s all about love, and SARCOA is nothing but love,” explains Greene.

Both women were given groceries and special items on their “wish list.”

“I have toilet paper, coffee maker, coffee, a robe, a bathmat, and even toys and food for the dog,” says Mitchell.

For her and Greene, it shows that people care.

Greene expresses, “You still have people in the world that love all of us, that will help whatever they can do, they will put their hand out because as the Word says, you can’t get no blessings with your hand closed up, you have to open it up receive them and thank them for it, but you gotta pass that blessing along.”

Shining a light and making Christmas special for those so deserving.

All Santa for Seniors gifts will be delivered this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

