OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety

Dollar General has faced $3.3M in proposed OSHA penalties since 2016
(Phil Anderson)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Occupational Safety & Health Administration laid into the Dollar General company for store safety levying a fine of $321,827.

“At the U.S. Department of Labor, the company is recognized for its long history of violations and repeated failures to protect its workers from on-the-job hazards,” the agency said in a December 13 press release.

According to OSHA, a June 2021 federal inspection at a Dollar General Store in Mobile, Ala. found the store’s main storeroom too disorderly to allow safe exit during an emergency, workers exposed to slip and trip hazards and dangers of being struck by falling boxes and lack of access to electrical panels. OSHA identified three repeat violations in the Mobile inspection and proposed $321,827 in penalties.

“Dollar General has a long history of disregarding safety measures to prevent serious injury or death in the event of a fire or other emergency,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “This company’s troubled history of workplace safety violations must come to an end, and OSHA will make every effort to hold them accountable for their failures.”

Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores and 17 distribution centers around the nation, and employs more than 150,000 workers.

Since 2016, the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed more than $3.3 million in penalties in 54 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide.

Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

