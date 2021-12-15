Advertisement

Newborn classes return to Medical Center Enterprise

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Newborn classes are returning to Medical Center Enterprise for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The medical center is offering three different classes to expecting parents: childbirth preparation infant CPR and newborn care and breastfeeding.

Tours throughout the hospital will also be given to show the expecting parents the facilities that will be used in the birthing process.

The medical center had held these classes for several years prior to the pandemic.

Classes will start back up in January.

“Having the opportunity to come and being in a childbirth class, a breastfeeding class or a newborn care class gives moms a chance to ask questions they can talk about things they are worried about, and we can kind of address those fears and worries prior to the day that their baby is born,” said Heather Davis, Breastfeeding Nurse, Medical Center Enterprise.

Safety precautions will be in place during classes including face masks and social distancing.

To register for classes, click HERE.

