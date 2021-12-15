New water maintenance fee for Enterprise residents and businesses

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise residents and commercial businesses will soon see higher water bills.

Residents will notice an extra $5.50 a month while commercial and industrial businesses will see a $20 fee.

These maintenance fees will go directly towards replacing water lines, wells, and tanks throughout the city.

The city will be bringing in $1,000,000 to $1,500,000 a year once the fee is implemented.

Many of these lines were laid down in 1903 when the water system began.

The lines are made of iron and severe erosion has occurred over the years resulting in some residents having red water.

The city has spent the last three decades gradually replacing the water lines.

They are looking to replace 50 miles over the next few years and get ahead of resurfacing projects going on throughout the city.

“The lines that we put in the ground will either be PVC, or they’ll be ductile iron which has the new the concrete lining in those pipes and obviously you know that that’s going to help with water quality so there’s not any water quality issues down the road,” said Alan Mahan, Field Superintendent, Enterprise Water Board.

The city wants to emphasize the importance of replacing these lines and improving the quality of water residents will receive when these lines are replaced.

When the fee will be implemented is still yet to be determined.

