A longtime Dothan landmark will now be lighting up the sky

Water World water tower
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been a Dothan landmark since 1980 and now the Water World water tower will be lighting up Westgate Park.

This was the cities plan to allow community members to not only see the park during the day but at night and into the winter months.

Each night will feature a variety of light shows. This feature is part of a bigger plan for the city.

“So, we started with the tank and then we’re going to put lights, the city is, into the softball complex all the down to water world passed the angel of hope, the roundabout into the water world parking lot and into water world itself,” said Billy Mayes, Dothan Utilities, Director.

The light shows will begin at 5pm and will run until midnight through the New Year.

Currently, the light shows will be in the holiday spirit and drivers can tune to 88.1fm to hear the Christmas music that goes along with the shows.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

