Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases

Latest News

FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist
Video was released Wednesday showing a witness stopping a suspect who tried to rob an...
WATCH: Bystander chases down man who stole 87-year-old woman’s purse
WTVY News 4 at Six
Strong winds and dust hit Elkhart, Kansas.
Wind, dust create severe conditions in Kansas