Jed Kennedy introduced as Dothan High head football coach

Kennedy has 14 years of head coaching experience.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the first day on the job for Jed Kennedy as the new Dothan High head football coach.

Kennedy was welcomed in by the Wolves today during a school pep rally.

Kennedy is coming to Dothan with loads of coaching experience in his back pocket to draw on while leading the wolf pack.

He spent the last three years with rival Enterprise where he served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, but his resume is much longer than that.

Kennedy has a 14-year head coaching record of 115-47 and a 26-10 playoff record with five other programs.

Those records include leading three teams to state championship appearances in Wisconsin and winning a state title back in 2011, which is exactly what Kennedy plans to do here at Dothan.

“You know, the first step of anything is believing that we’re going to be great and believing that this is going to be a championship program,” said Kennedy. “I told them that if I didn’t believe that I wouldn’t be sitting here. My job as a coach is to get the players to believe that because once you believe it, you’ll see it. You know, this is a process, and we know it’s not going to happen overnight but like I said I know that the key to any program is the engine that’s driving it and that’s players. When I look down there, I certainly like the engine that we have sitting down there.”

The Dothan Wolves ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missing the playoffs.

