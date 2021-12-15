Henry County makes new economic development gains

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County is receiving recognition for recent economic projects in the area.

With the help of grants and other aid, the county has spent $3.6 million to fund three projects and bring over 200 jobs to the county.

“Projects like this are the lifeblood of a small county, a small town,” says David Money, Henry County probate judge and county commission chairman.

The county invested in infrastructure and community facilities across Abbeville and Headland, encouraging a sense of unity.

“It’s a team effort, you know,” says Money. “Sometimes smaller counties, rural counties are left out. But when you band together as a team, then good things happen, and it’s what we see here today.”

The Economic Development Administration grant awarded over $1.7 million for a water and tank well at Abbeville Fiber.

$850,000 was invested into the same company by the Economic Development of Rail Improvements for rail spurs creating 200 jobs.

“A god sent to henry county, when we lose 13-hundred employees at west point stephens and then you fill it with a productive company like abbeville fiber,” says Money.

Additionally, $185,000 was awarded by the state of Alabama to Headland for renovations to some of their older homes.

“We had over 100 applications to do that, and they could apply up to 25-thousand dollars,” says Ray Marler, Mayor, city of Headland. “What we did was we looked at the houses that qualified from worst to the best, and kind of took the houses where their bathrooms were in bad shape or they had a bad, leaking roof.”

Money says he hopes the county is able to receive more grants in the future for more partnerships across cities.

