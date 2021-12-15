Advertisement

Henry County Health and Rehab residents received a holiday surprise

“Cruising Thru Christmas Parade”
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After the past year of isolation due to COVID-19, staff at Henry County Health and Rehab are spreading Christmas cheer for their residents.

Their “Cruising Thru Christmas Parade” took place Wednesday, giving residents a sense of normalcy during the holiday season.

“For our residents we just want them to feel the love from the community and know that no one has forgotten about them that they are loved and thought of,” said Joni Smith - Activities Director.

The Abbeville Police Department, Henry County Schools and center workers took part in the parade.

