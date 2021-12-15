Hard work has paid off for one group of high school students

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -After a summer storm caused a tree branch to fall onto Ariton’s Elementary School Playground, the school was forced to shut down several activities. A group of high schoolers took it upon themselves to raised needed funds to get things back up and running.

“Our goal was 30 thousand dollars to get the minimum amount of playground equipment,” said Braydan Daniels - The Purple Planners Event Assistant.

As the fundraiser came to an end, The Purple Planners were faced with quite a surprise.

“Well, we reached our goal, we got approximately 70 thousand dollars,” said Daniels.

The extra money allowing them to stretch their plans a much further.

“We are planning on doing landscaping to make the concreate wider get new playground equipment that is safer than what’s out there and get the tree out of the way that caused all of the damage,” said Taylor Senn - The Purple Planners Event Assistant.

Close to 20 thousand dollars of their funds came from appeal and coin collections, other funds came from grants, and almost 50 thousand came strictly from the community.

“We really are the small town with a big heart, and I’d like to thank everyone for being so very generous,” said Daniels.

The Purple Planners met their goal in less than 30 days from starting the fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

