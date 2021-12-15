Governor Ron DeSantis proposes legislation to fight “woke indoctrination” and Critical Race Theory

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal that would allow businesses, workers, and families to fight against “woke indoctrination” in schools and workplaces.

According to a press release, the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or W.O.K.E., Act would:

Codify the prohibition on teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools.

Prohibit school districts, colleges and univeristies from hiring “woke CRT consultants.”

Protect employees against a hostile work environment due to “critical race theory training.”

Provide employees, parents and students a private right of action.

Strengthen the enforcement authority of the Florida Department of Education.

“In Florida, we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory. We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other. We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release.

