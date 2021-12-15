Geneva honors three teens killed in Christmas day car accident, naming street “ACE Memorial Hill”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This Christmas marks two years since the tragic car accident happened in the City of Geneva, taking three teenagers lives. But, the community is making sure their names are never forgotten by naming the street of the accident after them.

“It just shows how much they were loved, how much they are missed and their talked about and they’ll never be forgotten and we really appreciate that,” Milisa Dunn, Cassidy’s mother, said.

The lives of Addyson Martin, Cassidy Dunn, and Emilee Fain will forever be remembered, on ACE Memorial Hill.

A ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon unveiling the sign and honoring the lives of these girls.

“I think in life and death, our girls have made us better people,” Erica Martin, Addyson’s mother, said.

Addyson, Cassidy and Emilee died on December 25, 2019. Almost two years since the car crash, the community is making sure they will be remembered, forever in this city. They are making this possible by placing a permanent road sign where the tragedy happened; naming it ACE Memorial Hill.

“It’s just a great blessing for the families and it allows us all you know a space to come and remember together and it’s just a great way to memorialize these girls because they were amazing girls and the world could use more of them,” Tara Cook, Addyson’s aunt, said.

These girls were involved in First Baptist Church of Geneva for years, and their service is now reflected.

“Their hearts were just so big and the things that they did in the community, and so for the community to do something to honor them is just special,” Greg Adams, family friend, said.

The parents of Addyson, Cassidy and Emilee are thankful for the community’s continued support.

“Everything we do, we do for them,” Milisa Dunn, said. “We honor them, we honor the girls that they were, the love that they had for so many, and so that’s how we carry on each day.”

“Every day is hard, but I think we are in agreement that God sees us through every day and He’s in control and He has them and they are happier than we could ever imagine,” Erica Martin said.

The moving, emotional ceremony brought some people back to the spot for the first time since the accident happened.

The heartache, remains.

“As wonderful as this is, there’s not a day that goes by that those girls are not on our mind and their families in our prayers,” Melanie Garner, family friend, said. “I mean it is a permanent staple in our community and the sign is a good representation of that.”

Two years later, the small town bond for each family remains strong.

“We want them to remember always that we support them, we want them to remember always that we are praying for them and we’re proud that these girls were in our lives, that we knew them and we’re not ever going to forget them,” Pastor Ed Scott, First Baptist Church of Geneva, said.

This road closed after the accident and will remain closed.

The friends and family thanks the City of Geneva for making this sign possible.

“We’re just honored that since day one of everything happening that so many have reached out to us and loved on us and not just close friends or family but our entire town, and we’ve just said over and over how blessed we are that our girls are loved so much and that we are loved too,” Erica Martin said.

