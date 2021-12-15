Early County Sheriff’s Office preparing for annual inmate toy drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Early County Sheriff Office is hosting their 9th annual inmate Christmas toy drive.

The drive collects gifts for the children of inmates at the Early County jail during the holiday season.

This year, the drive will be serving 33 children, with extra toys distributed to other children in the community. The toy drive began nine years ago when Sheriff William Price took office in 2013.

“Well, growing up in a big family I know how important Christmas is, and I just want to make sure the less fortunate kids have a nice Christmas” says William Price, Early County Sheriff. “I’ve seen that they really do appreciate it, because it’s not the child’s fault that the parent is in trouble or incarcerated for whatever reason.”

The gifts will be distributed during a drive-thru event outside of the jail next Tuesday. Children will also have an opportunity for a video visitation with their parent.

Donations for new, unwrapped toys can be brought to the Early County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

