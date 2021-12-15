Dothan Church Hosts Drive for Tornado Victims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

When communities are hit with tragedies the wiregrass community shows up. The wiregrass is known for stepping in to help those who need it--and currently several local businesses and organizations are collecting supplies for those affected by tornadoes that ravaged parts of the country.

News 4s Emily Acton spoke to another organization trying to help out today. We’ve already seen businesses in enterprise and Slocomb begin to collect supplies, but now one Dothan church is doing their part to help out.

Destiny church in Dothan is accepting supplies and donations to haul off to tornado victims in the central U.S.

”Then we are going to pack the truck as large as we can and then we are going to take it up there and then we will distribute all those things that are in need”(Pastor Jevon Goode)

Pastor Goode also reminds us how donations are even more important during this time of year.

" We want make sure people are helped during this tragic time especially before the holidays”(Goode)

This is not the first time the church hosted a drive… they also collected back in 2020 during the Texas water crisis.

“We made a post one day and exactly 14 days later we had a uhaul full. Once we got connected to the church in Texas once we got there, we backed the truck up to the church the next morning they had a crew there and things went so well in that situation that we honestly feel we can do it again in this situation.”(Derrick Oliver, Executive Director of Equally Yoked)

The church will be accepting donations Wednesdays and Thursdays from nine to four and Tuesdays from 6pm to 9pm until the truck is full.

