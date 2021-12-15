Advertisement

Donate hygiene items to The Harbor Church

The Harbor
The Harbor(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Harbor Church in Dothan is in need of donations now more than ever.

The organization is seeing an up-tick of people in need throughout the holiday season.

Specifically, they are looking for full sized basic hygiene items.

Soap, shaving cream, razors, and shampoo are just a few easy things to donate.

Deodorant is always in high demand for kids and adults

The Harbor serves hundreds of people in the community, and they want to ensure their needs are taken care of.

“We’re a donation-only ministry, says Kody Kirchhoff,” Executive Director at The Harbor. “So, everything that comes into us is by this great community, and then we can give it out to maybe those that are going through a season that they’re just less fortunate than others. I think this season being Christmas kinda reminds us all that it’s better to give than receive.”

Kirchhoff says if you’re looking to donate, call The Harbor first and they will arrange a drop-off time with you.

Every Saturday morning, the church hosts community days, giving back to those in need with groceries, hygiene items and clothing.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
water
Dothan Church Hosts Drive for Tornado Victims
“Cruising Thru Christmas Parade”
Henry County Health and Rehab residents received a holiday surprise
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Stretch Continues