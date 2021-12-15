Donate hygiene items to The Harbor Church

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Harbor Church in Dothan is in need of donations now more than ever.

The organization is seeing an up-tick of people in need throughout the holiday season.

Specifically, they are looking for full sized basic hygiene items.

Soap, shaving cream, razors, and shampoo are just a few easy things to donate.

Deodorant is always in high demand for kids and adults

The Harbor serves hundreds of people in the community, and they want to ensure their needs are taken care of.

“We’re a donation-only ministry, says Kody Kirchhoff,” Executive Director at The Harbor. “So, everything that comes into us is by this great community, and then we can give it out to maybe those that are going through a season that they’re just less fortunate than others. I think this season being Christmas kinda reminds us all that it’s better to give than receive.”

Kirchhoff says if you’re looking to donate, call The Harbor first and they will arrange a drop-off time with you.

Every Saturday morning, the church hosts community days, giving back to those in need with groceries, hygiene items and clothing.

