Dale County elementary students receive a surprise visit from the man himself – Santa Claus

By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Saint Nick was flown around Wednesday by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. While this makes the students day, their excitement carries over to the sheriff’s office as well.

“Watching all of the children wave at us because I think they’re waving at me but I know Santa is sitting in the back and they’re actually waving at him, but I’ll take credit for that as well but it’s the excitement from the children that we love to see,” said Brian Yoder - Dale County Sheriff Deputy.

Santa made stops at G.W Long, Ariton and Midland City for quick photo ops with the students.

