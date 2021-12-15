Communitywide Kentucky Tornado Relief Drive in Dothan

PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting today, Wednesday December 15th, 2021, Destiny Church Dothan will begin accepting donations at their church location, 1950 Reeves Street, Dothan Al., for the tornado survivors in Kentucky and Illinois. The items will be collected for the next few weeks, or until we have enough to fill up a 26-foot U-Haul truck, and then will be driven to some of the less serviced areas that were affected. The people in those areas lost everything, so we are attempting to collect everything they could need including but not limited to, Food, water, clothes, generators, sleeping bags, blankets, toys, pet supplies, diapers, etc. Please, NO CLOTHING except winter coats/sweaters. In order to help with the cost of the truck rental and gas expenses we are also asking for monetary donations, these can be made by check, made out to Destiny Church Dothan, Cash App, $furqaantiffany, PayPal Destiny Church Dothan. Donations can be dropped off at the church on Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

We would like to thank the community in advance for supporting this effort to reach out to those in need. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact me directly.

