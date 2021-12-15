Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Major retailers, specialty stores likely on Farm Center property

Latest News

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood