Advertisement

Wiregrass business loading up donations for Mayfield, KY

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Weekend storms devastated parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

However, one Wiregrass business is looking to make a difference in relief efforts especially with close ties to the affected areas.

The owner of several Fox Valley Sheds in the Wiregrass, including Enterprise sell Stor-Mor Portable Buildings which is in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The business is looking for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, clothes and several other necessities.

“With it being this close to Christmas and stuff, man I can’t imagine having kids and stuff you look at the devastation of pictures and stuff you see just people’s homes flattened and to think about them going into the holidays, you know with having nothing,” said Keith Ambrose, Lot Owner/Manager, Stor-Mor Portable Buildings.

Ambrose will be taking a load of supplies to Mayfield on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
The Dothan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.
Dothan house fire under investigation
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Major retailers, specialty stores likely on Farm Center property
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Here is how to preserve Farm Center’s legacy
Merritt Carothers on how to best remember Farm Center
Early Co. Christmas Spirit Week
Early Co. Christmas Spirit Week