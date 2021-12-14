Wiregrass business loading up donations for Mayfield, KY

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Weekend storms devastated parts of Kentucky and Tennessee.

However, one Wiregrass business is looking to make a difference in relief efforts especially with close ties to the affected areas.

The owner of several Fox Valley Sheds in the Wiregrass, including Enterprise sell Stor-Mor Portable Buildings which is in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The business is looking for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, clothes and several other necessities.

“With it being this close to Christmas and stuff, man I can’t imagine having kids and stuff you look at the devastation of pictures and stuff you see just people’s homes flattened and to think about them going into the holidays, you know with having nothing,” said Keith Ambrose, Lot Owner/Manager, Stor-Mor Portable Buildings.

Ambrose will be taking a load of supplies to Mayfield on Wednesday.

