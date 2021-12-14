Advertisement

Warming up for the rest of the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Another dry start to the morning, temperatures are in the 40s inland and closer to the coast in the middle 50s. Some patchy fog in spots as you make your way out on the roadways so be prepared for that. Another dry afternoon with partly cloudy skies, more of the same for the rest of the week but we will start to warm up. Watching for our next chance of rain over the weekend temperatures will also cool off as we head into the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 62° High: 69° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 65° 30%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 62° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

