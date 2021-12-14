Turning Warmer

SYNOPSIS – Our weather pattern continues to warm, with a few more clouds on the way for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. Slight rain chances return Thursday, but many of us won’t see any showers until scattered activity returns Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 47°. Winds ENE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 55° High: 75° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, a stray shower. Low: 56° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 79° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 69° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 60° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

