Slocomb business helps KY Tornado Victims

After destructive tornadoes ravaged parts of the central U.S. this past Friday, the impacts are still fresh as communities pick up the pieces. Dozens of tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities this past weekend. With the death toll still rising, those who survived are beginning to salvage what they can.

One local business is answering the call for help. We spoke with Don White who is partnering with Southern Storage in Slocomb.

“Towns are gone, grocery stores are gone, so whatever they had that night in bed is what they woke up with and got.”(White)

Southern Storage in Slocomb is accepting donations from the Wiregrass community to help bring basic necessities to the communities hit the hardest. Water, paper goods, gloves, diapers are just a few items families need as they rebuild their lives.

“It don’t have to be a lot but a lot of a little goes a long way.”(White)

The trailer will depart early Friday morning and deliver the supplies to the community of Mayfield Kentucky. If you are unable to get donations by then they will also be accepting cash or gift cards. The truck is expected to return Monday and depart for another trip sometime next week.

