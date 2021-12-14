Advertisement

Reports: Booster shots lessen impact of Omicron variant

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant is in the United States. The numbers are small, but according to the CDC, most of those diagnosed with the variant are vaccinated.

The CDC reported recently there are about 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Most of those cases are vaccinated and about 14 people had their booster shots.

The CDC report said the COVID shots don’t prevent you from getting it, but early results show vaccines do lessen the severe impact. Only one person was hospitalized. There are no reports of deaths, but there is one report of an Omicron death in the United Kingdom. Five of those with the Omicron variant in the United States who had booster shots had them about two weeks before and they should have had maximized protection. Most of the overall cases appear to be mild.

The Alabama State Health Officer said some tests show vaccines are less effective, but more tests are needed.

“Laboratory data. Tries to look at the antibody levels. The in vivo data - how it actually works in people - it’s going to take longer to come up with. It seems like people who are not boosted do have less ability to fight off this variant,” said Dr. Scott Harris.

Dr. Harris said all the previous advice still applies - folks are being asked to vaccinate, wear masks, and continue with other mitigation steps.

