Police seek Troy man with health issues, last seen Oct. 28

Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28.
Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28. If you know where this missing man is, call police immediately.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 35-year-old man who has known health issues.

A missing person report was filed on Monday for Aaron Danyale Reeves, who was last seen in Ariton on Oct. 28. Police say he spoke of going to the beach.

The police department said Reeves is known to suffer from several psychological disorders.

Reeves is 5′08″ and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency, the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, or the Troy Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555.

