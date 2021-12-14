Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A person struck by an automobile in Dothan Monday died at the scene, per police.

The accident happened along Ross Clark Drive near Bauman Drive, an area with a history of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries.

Trained investigators spent the evening at the crash scene, where traffic had to be detoured.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Others, mostly guests at nearby hotels, have been previously killed or seriously injured in that busy area of the Circle.

