Peanut Proud donating to Kentucky tornado victims

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BLAKLEY, Ga. (WALB) - Four peanut farmers from Blakley have been collecting cans of peanut butter to send to victims affected by natural disasters, for nearly 15 years.

Peanut butter is a logical thing to send to those affected by disasters because it’s healthy, doesn’t require a refrigerator and can be used on a multitude of foods.

Michael Newberry is one of the four co-chairmen of Peanut Proud. Newberry said this nonprofit started around 2009 and made their first peanut butter donation to Hati.

When Hurricane Michael happened in 2018, Newberry said a Kentucky baptist disaster relief team came to Blakley, stayed for two weeks and fed those affected. To repay them, they are sending semi truckloads of peanut butter to Kentucky as a donation to help those who have been affected.

“If you give us a dollar, we can buy a jar of peanut butter and have it delivered to where it needs to be. That’s a pretty good deal,” Newberry said.

