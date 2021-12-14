Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it found nearly two pounds of crystal meth during a drug bust on Monday.

According to CCSO, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol helped the sheriff’s office with this “interdiction operation.”

Investigators had learned that a large quantity of crystal meth was being sent to a location in Calhoun County, the sheriff’s office says.

“Through the subsequent investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified,” CCSO’s Facebook post says.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and a Calhoun County K-9 gave a positive alert on it, CCSO says.

Deputies found 1.8 pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine and “a quantity” of prepackaged fentanyl in the vehicle and on the suspect’s person.

Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine more than 200 grams

Possession of a schedule II substance with intent to sell (fentanyl)

Possession of a schedule II substance with intent to sell (crack cocaine)

