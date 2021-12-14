Level Plains PD getting ready to give back to community

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - Several area businesses have donated to the Level Plains Police Department for its annual “Cops, Kids and Christmas” event.

Last year was the first for the department as they handed out toys to several children in the Level Plains community.

Police chief Johnny Summers has been working to grow the “community policing initiative” over the past year.

In that span, the department’s call volume has significantly dropped.

“What helps us is the local support as well as if we can reach the kids and get them to see how police really are, it helps us with them as well as with their parents in the future, if we would need their help as well,” said Johnny Summers, Level Plains Police Chief.

“One of the things that makes it so great is seeing the little kids come out there and just seeing their face light up and them interacting with everyone, them up their shaking hands and high fiving the police officers and seeing them get up there and pick the toys that they want to pick,” said Anthony Holton, president, IAM&AW Local Lodge 2003.

The department and donors will be handing out Christmas gifts in the Level Plains community on Saturday December 18th.

