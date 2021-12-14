Advertisement

Here is how to preserve Farm Center’s legacy

By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Taylor City Council member Merritt Carothers supports selling the Houston County Farm Center, a deal tentatively approved Monday.

His father, Joe Carothers, greatly influenced events at the Farm Center and, as a state lawmaker, successfully pushed for Landmark Park to be named Alabama’s official Ag Museum.

Watch as how Merritt Carothers shares how the Farm Center and his dad would be best remembered.

