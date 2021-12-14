Enterprise Fire Department receives donation of smoke detectors

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Fire Department has received an early Christmas gift.

Hometown Lenders has donated 100 smoke detectors to the department.

This comes after they recently installed 129 new smoke detectors through 56 Enterprise homes.

The power of a smoke detector can cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.

“The longer they’re inside, the more susceptible they are to the dangers of smoke and fire,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis. “So, the early warning of a smoke detector is absolutely crucial to protect families and our citizens.”

Chief Davis’ goal is to have smoke detectors installed in every structure.

