Advertisement

Enterprise Fire Department receives donation of smoke detectors

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Fire Department has received an early Christmas gift.

Hometown Lenders has donated 100 smoke detectors to the department.

This comes after they recently installed 129 new smoke detectors through 56 Enterprise homes.

The power of a smoke detector can cut the risk of dying in a house fire in half.

“The longer they’re inside, the more susceptible they are to the dangers of smoke and fire,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis. “So, the early warning of a smoke detector is absolutely crucial to protect families and our citizens.”

Chief Davis’ goal is to have smoke detectors installed in every structure.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
The Dothan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.
Dothan house fire under investigation
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Major retailers, specialty stores likely on Farm Center property
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Here is how to preserve Farm Center’s legacy
Merritt Carothers on how to best remember Farm Center
Early Co. Christmas Spirit Week
Early Co. Christmas Spirit Week