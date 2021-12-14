Early County High School hosts Christmas Spirit Week

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County High School students are showing their Christmas cheer this week by hosting a Christmas Spirit Week.

This is the school’s first Christmas Spirit Week, which was created by the student council as a way to offer students a sense of unity.

Today the students participated in ‘Ugly Sweater Day’, and there will be other themes and competitions throughout the week.

“We came up with Christmas Spirit Week because we wanted to have kind of another homecoming week,” says Andre’ Powell, student council president, Early County High School. “So it’s basically to bring about joy and spirit into our school. There are a lot of people participating today, more than I thought actually, especially on a Monday.”

Tomorrow, the students will be participating in ‘Christmas chaos’ where students will over- accessorize in Christmas attire.

