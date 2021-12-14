On the dotted line: Cashin signs with Enterprise State

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton’s Drew Cashin is cashing in. The senior pitcher putting the pen to paper today, signing to play baseball at Enterprise State.

Cashin will look to make an immediate impact for the Boll Weevils as a two-way player.

These last three seasons have been a whirlwind for Cashin and the Gamecocks. This year will mark the third head baseball coach in three years for the team

Cashin has rolled with the punches and is now reaping the rewards.

“They were giving me the best opportunity to pursue my goals and dreams,” said Cashin. “I’ll be able to pitch and play the field there. Another thing is it’s right at home. I’m six minutes away from the university. I can commute. It’s really the best for for me.”

