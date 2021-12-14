Advertisement

Dothan hires Jed Kennedy to lead football program

(WTVY News 4)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves are turning to a rival to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy has been hired as the next head coach of the Wolves football program. Kennedy comes to Dothan after spending the last three seasons with the Wildcats under head coach Rick Darlington.

Kennedy’s experience extends far beyond that of Enterprise.

A decorated head coach, Kennedy led three teams to state championship appearances in Wisconsin including winning a state title back in 2011 at Kenosha Bradford.

In total, Kennedy has spent 14 years as a head coach, compiling a 115-47 record with five programs.

Kennedy takes over for Smitty Grider who resigned back in November.

