DCS implementing new security system

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new security system is in its testing phase at three Dothan City Schools.

In the coming weeks teachers and staff at Dothan High, Dothan Prep and Carver 9th Grade Academy will have a device clipped on the back of their ID badge, and it could potentially save lives.

“The Stoneman shooting down in Parkland, Florida was over in four and a half minutes, from the time the shooter walked in the building until he was gone,” says Steve Parrish, Safety Coordinator for Dothan City Schools.

When a dangerous situation occurs, every second counts.

“Crisis Alert” will soon give teachers and staff at Dothan City Schools access to notify others with the click of a button.

“It’s not only safer for the teachers, it’s also safer for the students,” explains Whitney Bailey, 7th Grade Teacher at Dothan Prep. “It allows us to get immediate responses to emergency situations.”

School resource officers, administration, and emergency personal can see on a digital map where a Crisis Alert was pushed.

Parrish elaborates, “If there’s a fight in the hall, and one of the staff members sees it, they hit the button three times, and it shows them right where the emergency is.”

A variety of alerts are a part of the system, all intended to notify help as quickly as possible.

“The benefits are not only from a lockdown active shooter standpoint, but critical seconds could shaved off something such as a weather alert,” says Parrish.

Bailey finishes, “We can not worry about calling the office and talking to them, we can just push and start responding to whatever situation’s happening.”

Giving those at Dothan City Schools some peace of mind.

At Tuesday’s Emergency 911 meeting, the district board approved Parrish’s request to integrate Crisis Alert into the Houston County Dispatch Center.

This means a few button clicks will notify dispatchers before someone at the school has a chance to call for help.

Teachers and staff in the secondary schools will undergo training on how to utilize the device.

If proven successful, the plan is to eventually expand the crisis alert system to all Dothan City Schools.

