Advertisement

Competition Opens To Crown Alabama’s Farm of Distinction For 2022

Alabama's Farm of Distinction For 2022
Alabama's Farm of Distinction For 2022(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE:

The Alabama Farm-City Committee is accepting at-large applications for its Farm of Distinction contest through Feb. 4. The overall winner will receive more than  $15,000 in prizes and a chance to compete against other top producers for the title of Swisher / Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Visit AlabamaFarmCity.org to apply.

“The Farm of Distinction is Alabama agriculture’s most prestigious award,” said Jeff Helms, chairman of the committee. “It recognizes farm families who excel in management, innovation, stewardship and community engagement. The list of winners since the program’s inception in 1986 reads like a who’s who of Alabama agriculture. From row crop and cattle farmers to catfish, poultry and greenhouse growers, these men and women are the standard bearers for the state’s leading industry.”

At-large applications will be evaluated by a panel of agricultural experts, and three finalists will be visited by judges in late February or early March. The overall winner and runner-up will be announced at the Alabama Farm-City Awards Luncheon April 7 in Birmingham.

Alabama’s Farm of Distinction will drive home with a John Deere Gator, courtesy of AgPro, SunSouth and TriGreen dealers; an engraved farm sign from Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance; and a $1,000 gift certificate from Alabama Farmers Cooperative. As Alabama’s representative in the Southeastern competition, the winner also will receive $2,500 in cash and an expense-paid trip to the Sunbelt Ag Expo Oct. 18-20 from Swisher, as well as other prizes. Alabama’s runner-up will receive a Traeger grill and supplies valued at $1,000 from First South Farm Credit and a $500 gift certificate from Alabama Farmers Cooperative.

“Visiting the farms of our finalists is a highlight of the year for me and our judges,” Helms said. “The families who operate these farms inspire us with their faith, ingenuity, resilience and servant leadership. We look forward to showcasing more outstanding individuals and adding another name to the distinguished list of Farm of Distinction winners.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
The Dothan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.
Dothan house fire under investigation

Latest News

Zycheria Markesha Russ
Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-14
Warming up for the rest of the week
Early County Schools opens school-based clinic.
Early County Schools opens school-based clinic
Early Co. Christmas Spirit Week
Early County High School hosts Christmas Spirit Week