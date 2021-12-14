Competition Opens To Crown Alabama’s Farm of Distinction For 2022

PRESS RELEASE:

The Alabama Farm-City Committee is accepting at-large applications for its Farm of Distinction contest through Feb. 4. The overall winner will receive more than $15,000 in prizes and a chance to compete against other top producers for the title of Swisher / Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Visit AlabamaFarmCity.org to apply.

“The Farm of Distinction is Alabama agriculture’s most prestigious award,” said Jeff Helms, chairman of the committee. “It recognizes farm families who excel in management, innovation, stewardship and community engagement. The list of winners since the program’s inception in 1986 reads like a who’s who of Alabama agriculture. From row crop and cattle farmers to catfish, poultry and greenhouse growers, these men and women are the standard bearers for the state’s leading industry.”

At-large applications will be evaluated by a panel of agricultural experts, and three finalists will be visited by judges in late February or early March. The overall winner and runner-up will be announced at the Alabama Farm-City Awards Luncheon April 7 in Birmingham.

Alabama’s Farm of Distinction will drive home with a John Deere Gator, courtesy of AgPro, SunSouth and TriGreen dealers; an engraved farm sign from Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance; and a $1,000 gift certificate from Alabama Farmers Cooperative. As Alabama’s representative in the Southeastern competition, the winner also will receive $2,500 in cash and an expense-paid trip to the Sunbelt Ag Expo Oct. 18-20 from Swisher, as well as other prizes. Alabama’s runner-up will receive a Traeger grill and supplies valued at $1,000 from First South Farm Credit and a $500 gift certificate from Alabama Farmers Cooperative.

“Visiting the farms of our finalists is a highlight of the year for me and our judges,” Helms said. “The families who operate these farms inspire us with their faith, ingenuity, resilience and servant leadership. We look forward to showcasing more outstanding individuals and adding another name to the distinguished list of Farm of Distinction winners.”

