Caldwell and Nobles to play in AHSAA North-South All-Star Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WTVY) - The highly touted AHSAA North-South All-Star Game is taking place this Friday down in Mobile and two of the Wiregrass’ best will be competing.

Slocomb running back Jaylen Nobles and Elba linebacker Chrystile Caldwell are taking part in the annual festivities.

The all-star game, which pits the best seniors in the state against one another, is a great showcasing event before national signing day.

Caldwell, who has already signed with South Alabama, will use this game as a preview of playing at Hancock Whitney Stadium while nobles is hoping to gain more notoriety heading into February.

“I’ve never had anything in my life this other than rec league all-star game,” said Caldwell. “It’s a big opportunity to play with people like me and the same caliber player as me. It’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait to play.”

I’m very excited to go out and play,” said Nobles. “It’s a very big honor. Not everyone got picked for it and I’m glad I got picked for it. It can really help me in the recruiting process. I have to go out there and treat it just like its a Friday night game and go my hardest.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.