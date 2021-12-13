Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Claimed as the oldest senior in the Wiregrass, Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, Dec. 12.

To celebrate this milestone, she ate lunch with family and friends at her favorite restaurant, Captain D’s. Mrs. Reynolds family tells News 4 she eats here every week.

“I just thank every one of you all for coming,” Reynolds said.

Upon arriving to the restaurant, Mrs. Reynolds had the red carpet rolled out for her for her big celebration on Sunday. She said she feels like she is turning her sweet 16.

Mrs. Reynolds is from New Brockton. She shares her secret to living a long, fulfilled life.

“Work, work hard, tend to your business,” Reynolds said. “Work had and tend to your business.”

Last year the family threw her a drive by parade to social distance due to COVID-19. They say this year they are happy they were able to get together and celebrate a little closer.

Mrs. Reynolds has lived through many historical events, including the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

“It is truly a blessing, I’ve been knowing her since the 70′s and I didn’t have a grandmother around and my family just adopted her as our grand mom and she adopted my kids also,” Juanita Andrews said. “And there’s two special people, she is one of them 109, and my next one is my dad who turned 105 last Saturday, so I keep up with their birthday.”

