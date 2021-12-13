Wiregrass 2-1-1 looking for call center volunteers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass 2-1-1 is looking for friendly voices, as they are in need of weekday volunteers at the call center.

“211 brings people and services together”

Through volunteer, live operators, all right here in the Wiregrass area.

“They can play a vital role in helping people in our local community to be able to have a friendly person that they can talk to someone that maybe can relate to those that may be experiencing some tough times in their lives and just need a little bit of help,” said David Duke - Wiregrass 2-1-1, Executive Director.

The call center is looking for volunteers Monday through Friday between 8 to 5. They would prefer someone who could work at least one day or half day each week.

Pointing callers in the right direction of their close to 900 agencies and programs.

“Food assistance, those that are struggling as a result of COVID we had so many people that had reached out that needed help for the first time they may have lost their jobs still struggling need help to be able to pay rent. We get a lot of homeless callers,” said Duke.

While the role is strictly volunteer based, Duke says the biggest take away from this opportunity is...

”That they had something to do with helping someone find out what it is they need to do to get additional food on the table someone that’s struggling that needs to see a doctor but has healthcare issues, but they don’t know where to go or what to do if they don’t have healthcare.”

Volunteers will be given training on how to work the call center system and all of the responsibilities that goes with it. If you would be interested in volunteering you can call 334-836-1966 and ask for Marc.

