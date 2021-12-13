Warmer Pattern Set To Return

SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern returns to the Wiregrass this week. We’ll see some passing cloudiness at times as temperatures steadily rise. Look for upper 60s to lower 70s for highs Tuesday, with upper 70s by the end of the week. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for now, but will return over the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Early cloudiness, then partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear skies early turning partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 69° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 65° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

