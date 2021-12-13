Wallace College adds certified medication assistant program

DOTHAN, Ala. - A new course added to Wallace College this fall will benefit students entering the medical field.

It’s a 6-week certified medication assistant program. The college just wrapped up their first course on this and are pleased to offer more sessions. Reporter Meredith

Blair found out how it will benefit certified nursing assistants specifically.

“Currently CNA’s or certified nursing assistants, cannot administer medication.” Joe Johnson, Director of workforce development, WCC

That’s all changing as CNA’s are enrolling in Wallace College’s new certified medication assistant program.

“The program really is designed to relieve some of the workforce stress on nurses and long-term care facilities and mental health facilities.”( Johnson)

The 6-week course is adding to a CNA’s responsibilities – giving them a pay raise.

“We’ve worked with one facility, those individuals that are coming in that have their CNA certification, upon completion those individuals have already taken their max certification and have passed, and for that particular facility, they’re getting a 4 dollar an hour pay increase.”(Johnson)

With more employees able to distribute medication – it’s one less task nurses will have to carry out.

“Nurses obviously are in huge demand, so again what we’re really able to do is kind of supplement, from a workforce standpoint, those CNA’s through upscaling to again kind of relieve some of that burden on some of those nurses.” (Johnson)

The second 6-week course begins Monday January 10th. There will also be a third session – that’ll start May 16th.

There are only 14 spots available per course session. You do not have to be a certified nursing assistant to enroll.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

